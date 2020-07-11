Texas gas stations part of new campaign to help find missing children

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The next you’re at the gas pump, you may see something new scrolling across the screen.

Photos of children, digitally posted, in an effort to find them faster.

Time is of the essence when any child disappears. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children understands this better than most.

That’s why the organization has teamed up with a company that installs gas pump monitors to pilot this new initiative.

While you’re filling up your tank, the names and pictures of missing children will scroll across the pump’s monitor screen. The information won’t only be for children who are the subject of current Amber Alerts, but also for those who have been missing for years.

“When you work on these cases, you really do become attached to them,” said Colin McNally of the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. “The hope is to be able to provide answers to to families, many of whom have been searching for their children for many years.”

Texas is one of 20 states taking part in the campaign.

More than 20,000 gas pumps across the nation will display the photos of missing children and their information throughout the month of July.