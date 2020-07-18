Texas deemed COVID-19 ‘red zone’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas is one of 18 states deemed “red zones” by a White House report due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

The report designates the states as “red zones” because they reported more than 100 cases per 100,000 people last week.

According to the report, Texas had 206 new cases per 100,000 people last week.

The state was also deemed a “red zone” state because it has reached more than 10% positivity in COVID-19 testing.

Currently, the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 317,730 cases with 3.15 tests administered. The state has suffered 3,865 deaths and is reporting 169,581 estimated recoveries.

Harris County and Dallas County are the two hardest-hit areas in the state, with 53,555 and 39,191 cases respectively.

The East Texas region topped the 10,000-case mark Friday with 10,327 cases, 221 deaths, and 4,558 estimated recoveries.

Four counties in the region have 1,000 or more cases:

Angelina County – 1,000 cases, 12 deaths, and 401 recoveries

Gregg County – 1,034 cases, 16 deaths, and 238 recoveries

Smith County – 1,762 cases, 10 deaths, and 511 recoveries

Titus County – 1,071 cases, 6 deaths, and 717 recoveries

States deemed “red zones” by the White House report are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

The states in the “red zone” for in the red zone for test positivity are Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington.