Texas court holds hearing on fight over baby’s life support

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – An appeals court heard arguments Tuesday in the case of a Texas mother who does not want a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment for her 1-year-old daughter.

Texas’ Second Court Court of Appeals in Fort Worth is considering the case after a lower court said Cook Children’s Medical Center could remove Tinslee Lewis from life support.

The appeals court has said the child will remain on life support until it makes a final ruling.

The hospital’s doctors have said Tinslee is in pain and will never recover.

Her mother, Trinity Lewis, has said she doesn’t think Tinslee is suffering.