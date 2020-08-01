Texas country radio legend Bill Mack dies of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bill Mack, a country music radio legend and Grammy-award winning songwriter, has died of COVID-19 at age 88.
His son announced Mack’s death on Twitter.
Mack got his first break deejaying at KWFT in the early 1950s, which led to a contract with Imperial Records in 1951.
In 1969, he joined Fort Worth’s WBAP. From there, his all-night radio show the Midnight Cowboy attracted devoted listeners across the country.
He wrote the song “Drinking Champagne,” recorded by George Strait. But perhaps his best-known hit was “Blue,” recorded by LeAnn Rimes in 1997, almost 40 years after Mack wrote it.
That song won him the Grammy in 1997.