Texas country radio legend Bill Mack dies of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bill Mack, a country music radio legend and Grammy-award winning songwriter, has died of COVID-19 at age 88.

His son announced Mack’s death on Twitter.

Mack got his first break deejaying at KWFT in the early 1950s, which led to a contract with Imperial Records in 1951.

In 1969, he joined Fort Worth’s WBAP. From there, his all-night radio show the Midnight Cowboy attracted devoted listeners across the country.

He wrote the song “Drinking Champagne,” recorded by George Strait. But perhaps his best-known hit was “Blue,” recorded by LeAnn Rimes in 1997, almost 40 years after Mack wrote it.

That song won him the Grammy in 1997.

