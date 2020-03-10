Texas College postpones Legacy Ball due to coronavirus concerns

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas College is postponing its Legacy Gala “pending further information about the control of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” according to the school’s website.

The gala was scheduled for March 13.

“Even though there have been no reported cases in our region, the College is being proactive in its decision to postpone the event,” the school’s announcement said.

All current ticket purchases will be honored once the event has been rescheduled.

Questions may be directed to Angela Fennell at 903-593-8311, extension 2270.