Texas City residents prepare for Hurricane Laura by going fishing

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KETK) – Despite dire warnings about Hurricane Laura’s strength, residents of Texas City say they feel safe.

The reason: pumps located just behind the levee designed to send flood water back into the Gulf.

residents credit the pumps for the fact that during Hurricane Harvey three years ago. Texas City saw no flooding.

And as so many others prepare for Laura by fleeing or placing sandbags, at least one family in Texas City spent the day fishing.

“It’s good weather just before the storms come in, and like I tell all my buddies, I don’t get out of bed unless it’s a Cat 3,” said Chad Altman. “I don’t even think about evacuating unless it’s a 5.”

Altman said he’s not worried about the projected strength and ferocity of the storm.

“I think it’s just hype,” he said. “There’s nothing to worry about.”