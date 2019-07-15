Texas business visits the White House for ‘Made-in-America’ showcase

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – A Texas business gained national attention at the ‘Made-in-America’ event hosted Monday at the White House.

Located between Sherman and Wichita Falls, Nocona, Texas is known as one of the last locations to manufacture baseball gloves in the United States.

Nokona American Ballgloves was founded by R.E. “Big Bob” Storey and has been a family-owned business since 1934.

From little league to MLB, Nokona ball gloves can be found on the hands of thousands of players. Individually cut, stamped, stitched, laced, and embroidered, each glove is unique.

“Nokona’s been here since 1934, and we’ve made ball gloves for several generations of people. I think it’s wonderful to see Nokona moving ahead into the new generation,” employee Shirley said.

Nokona focuses on future innovation with past principles guiding them – quality, craftsmanship, innovation, integrity, and a commitment to employees, suppliers, customers, and their country.

“They have all the different kinds, all the different sizes, the different patterns, different shapes – all that stuff to originally choose from and on top of that you guys can make adjustments to make it just how you really like it,” Tyler Saladino, Milwaukee Brewers said. “I mean you can’t get that anywhere else.”

On Monday, Rob Storey and Laura Beraznik displayed their American-made product to people across the country and President Donald Trump.

“We want to build, create, and grow more products in our country using American labor, American goods, and American grit. When we purchase products made in the USA, the profits stay here, the revenue stays here, and the jobs — maybe most importantly of all — they stay right here in the USA.” President Donald J. Trump

2019 is the third consecutive year President Trump hosted the event. In addition to Texas, businesses from 49 other states were recognized.

More information on the showcase can be found here.