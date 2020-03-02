Texas breaks record winning Governor’s Cup award for 8th year in a row

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is once again the winner of Site Selection Magazine’s Governor’s Cup Award. This is the eighth consecutive year in a row the state has won. It is the state’s 16th overall, which is more than any other.

Mark Arend, editor-in-chief of the magazine, presented Governor Greg Abbott with the award Monday. The announcement and presentation took place outside the governor’s mansion steps in front of a seated crowd of economic development leaders from across the state. You could see their reflections in the past and present cups.

“It’s easy to kind of think of the Governor in this capacity as a coach,” Arend said. “With a lot of players on the state level locally, regionally around the state… Another way to think of this role is sort of the director of athletics, because beyond the economic development team, there’s the workforce team, the education team — a lot of agencies and departments that are working in the same direction, and it’s working.”

Cup highlights

The award puts a spotlight on top-performing states for their job creation and capital investment. The Governor thanked job creators and economic leaders in every region of the state for investing in Texas’ workforce making an exceptional note of the state’s growing economic diversity.

“Texas’ skilled, diverse and ever-expanding workforce drives our booming economy. I want to thank all of our local, regional and statewide economic development teams for their work to expand economic opportunity in Texas, as well as the companies that continue to invest and create more jobs throughout the Lone Star State. And I look forward to another record-breaking year as we continue to foster greater job growth and opportunity in communities large and small all across this great state,” Gov. Abbott said in a press release.

Gov. Abbott also answered questions after the announcement focused on the coronavirus outbreak, particularly the state’s response to the coronavirus in San Antonio.

Gov. Abbott called the CDC’s decision “completely unacceptable.”