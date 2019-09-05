Texas boy scores touchdown after being diagnosed with cerebral palsy

KEMP, Texas (KXAS) One North Texas mother couldn’t be more proud of her son scoring a touchdown.

But this wasn’t just a regular score in a game. This was special.

Elijah Gorden was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a baby. Soon after that, he was restricted to a wheelchair.

“His whole life flashes before you. Is he ever going to be able to do the things that normal kids can do?” Christa Sallings, Eli’s mother said.

Football Coach Brad Knowles helped answer that question.

“Eli is my right-hand man,” he said. “He’s my go-to guy.”

At a recent match-up in Kemp, Texas, it was Eli’s time to shine. His coach put him in the game. And not just put him in the game, he was going for the touchdown.

“I never thought it could happen to me,” he said.

But it did. Knowles talked to the coach of the opposing team to coordinate the play.

Eli said his favorite sport is football. He loves the Cowboys and hopes to meet quarterback Dak Prescott someday.