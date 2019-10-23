Texas Bank and Trust warning of scam with fraudulent text messages

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Texas Bank and Trust is warning its customers of a scam that has been making its way around East Texas.

Reports were made to the bank that fraudulent text messages were being sent to customers saying that their debit card is locked and asks you to call a number to fix it.

The number then asks you to enter your card number and PIN. Texas Bank and Trust said they will “NEVER ask you to enter your card number and PIN!”

They advise that if you receive a text like this to contact their customer service numbers at 1.800.263.7013 or 903.237.5500.

You can verify the status of your debit card by utilizing the “Manage Cards” feature within your Online Banking or Mobile Banking.