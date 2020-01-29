Texas A&M suspending non-essential travel to China due to coronavirus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (News release)– Texas A&M University is suspending all university-sponsored travel to China for undergraduate students.

The university released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying that based on advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, these actions are being taken due to an ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus which can be spread from person to person.

Faculty, staff, and graduate researchers are urged to give serious evaluation before requesting travel to China, as this will require pre-approval and only be granted for essential travel.

Travel to China is considered high-risk, and no precautions are available to protect against the identified increased risk.

There is also no transportation allowed within and out of Wuhan and other cities of the Hubei province – including buses, subways, trains, and the international airport. There’s limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas, according to the CDC, which said other areas may be affected.

The U.S. Department of State also recommended for all travelers to reconsider making any trips to China.

You can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website for updates. The university says they will continue monitoring this situation and give updates.