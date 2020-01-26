Texas A&M student tests negative for Coronavirus

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Texas A&M student who was being tested for the Novel Coronavirus has tested negative, according to the Brazos County Health District.

“We are very pleased with this news and grateful to those community caregivers involved for their expertise, proactive action and compassion demonstrated in treating our student,” said Dr. Martha Dannenbaum, director of A&M’s Student Health Services. “We wish to thank the Brazos County Health District, which offered guidance and transparency throughout this case.”

The Texas A&M student recently traveled from Wuhan, China, which is where the illness has killed at least 17 people and forced a shutdown of the entire city.

On Thursday, January 23, the BCHD reported that the individual reported similar symptoms that required further testing and evaluation.

Samples were sent in for testing and were returned with negative results on Sunday, January 26.

Chris Meyer, associate vice president for Safety and Security for Texas A&M said the collaboration among local, state and national officials was “immensely helpful in fulfilling our mission of keeping the campus community safe.”

“We are grateful for training and expertise that contributed to handling this case,” he said.