Texas A&M chancellor bans vaping on all campuses

The Texas A&M System Chancellor announced on Tuesday that electronic cigarettes and vaping will soon be banned on all Texas A&M campuses.

According to our sister station in Dallas, KXAS, Chancellor John Sharp sent the memo to all campus presidents and ask for the ban to be put into place as soon as possible.

“I do not want to take any unnecessary chances with the health of our students, faculty and staff. To that end, I am directing the presidents of each of the 11 universities and the directors of the eight state agencies within The Texas A&M University System to ban the use of e-cigarettes and vaping as soon as possible,” Sharp said in the memo.

RELATED: E-CIGS & VAPING: What is it and what does your family need to know?

Smoking is already banned in most places on the Texas A&M campuses, but this will extend that ban to e-cigarettes and vaping.

To read more, click here.

RELATED: Tyler teen slowly recovering from vaping related illness in Dallas