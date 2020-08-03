Texarkana VA clinic to offer free COVID-19 testing to veterans, spouses

A person is tested for the COVID-19 Coronavirus Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Cesar Chavez City Park in Phoenix. The two-week testing event is aimed at bringing tests to Phoenix’s Laveen neighborhood, home to many Latinos and Blacks who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. Latino leaders say governments need to do more to communicate effectively with Hispanic communities to ensure people know where to get tested and encourage them to participate. (AP Photo/Matt York)

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KETK) – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Texarkana Veterans Clinic Saturday.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m.-noon at the clinic at 910 Realtor Avenue, Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854.

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is offering the testing in coordination with the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Eligible veterans and their spouse or caregiver in the Texarkana area are urged to get tested without leaving their vehicles’ comfort.

Overton Books said more than 130 tests were completed during its first testing drive held last Saturday.

You can find a testing site near you by going to the state website and entering your ZIP code.