Texarkana, Texas, police make teen honorary officer

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas police have made a local teen an honorary officer after seeing just how much she loves law enforcement.

The police department took notice of Kaylee when they saw video of how much the 13-year-old enjoyed riding around in her wheelchair made up to look like a Texarkana police car at the First Church of the Nazarene’s Trunk or Treat event Sunday evening, dressed up in a police officer costume.

“We’re told that she has always wanted to be a police officer so we are working to arrange a tour of the police department and a special visit with Chief Schutte. Think we may have found a brand new junior police officer here,” TTPD said when they shared the video to their Facebook page Sunday night.

In fact, Kaylee has wanted to be a police officer since she was seven years old, and Tuesday, the Texarkana Police Department made Kaylee’s dream come true. Police chief Kevin Schutte surprised Kaylee with an official badge.

“It’s amazing,” said Kaylee’s guardian, Marilyn. “It’s so exciting and I’m so proud of our city for doing this for her because it’s just amazing. It really is.”

Kaylee was surrounded by her family and several officers. To top off the exciting night, officer Alan Bailey even showed Kaylee how to use the department’s robot.

From this day forward, honorary officer Kaylee can patrol around the neighborhood and keep the hallways at school safe.