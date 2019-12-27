Texarkana police ‘very concerned’ about missing man

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana, Texas, police are asking for help finding a missing man about whom they say they are “very concerned.”

In a Facebook post, TPD says they are searching for Sedric Deshunn Martin, missing since December 12.

Martin is bipolar and believed to be off his medication.

“Several people that we’ve talked to about him say that they believe that he is having some type of episode and not likely in an appropriate state of mind,” police said.

Martin’s cell phone has apparently been turned off and goes straight to voice mail. He is known to hang around the Rosehill and Beverly neighborhoods.

Anyone with any idea of Sedric’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the non-emergency number 903-798-3876.