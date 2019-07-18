Texarkana PD: Hiding meth in pizza box ‘probably won’t work’

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Police in Texarkana, Texas shared a tongue-in-cheek “public service announcement” recently, prompted by the arrest of a woman they say tried to hide drugs during a traffic stop – and failed miserably.

According to a Facebook post Tuesday by the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Kimberly Hale, 41, a passenger in a car Texarkana Texas Police officers stopped for a traffic violation, was booked into jail on a drug charge.

When police executed the stop, they noticed Hale was holding a pizza box, which she placed on the dashboard of the vehicle. When they opened the pizza box, instead of pepperoni, they found methamphetamine.

Here's today's public service announcement for you: If you get stopped by a cop, frantically trying to hide your meth… Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

In addition, officers spotted a portion of a plastic bag beside the passenger seat that had what appeared to be meth residue in it.

That was enough to get Hale transported Bi-State Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She remained in jail Wednesday in lieu $3,000 bond.

Things didn’t fare better for the driver, who was found to have outstanding warrants, so was carted off to jail as well.