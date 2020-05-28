Texarkana father, son arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A father and son have been arrested in Texarkana and charged with continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

David Ernest Fant, 56, and Hayden David Fant, 19, both of Texarkana, Texas, are being held in the Bi-State Jail on bonds of $200,000 each.

According to police, the victim is a 7-year-old relative of the two men.

The victim’s parents contacted police last week after the child told them of the alleged sexual abuse, which is believed to have occurred over a period of several years at the Fant home.

Detective Tabitha Smith obtained warrants for the arrest of the two men after her investigation yielded evidence that corroborated the victim’s account of the abuse. Following their arrest Wednesday afternoon, officers served a search warrant for their home and seized evidence in the case.