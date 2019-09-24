Texarkana College trustee announces resignation

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KTAL) – On Monday, Texarkana College Trustee Jane Daines announced her resignation from the board.

Daines had served since May 22, 2012. According to a TC spokesperson, she is leaving to spend more time with her family, including her grandchildren.

Daines looked back on her seven years of service and said, “When the college began a downward spiral in 2010, my heart broke since I knew firsthand what our community would lose if TC no longer existed. When I first considered running for an elected position on the TC Board, I was told by several people I should ‘run away from the fire,’ not towards it. This made me want to serve in the position even more— so I ran and won!”

At the board of trustees meeting, TC Board President Kyle Davis said Daines’ service has been a huge asset to the college. “Mrs. Daines helped the college regain financial stability along with community trust during very pivotal years. As a board, we’ve seen great strides in recovery and progress resulting in record-breaking years of student success and completion rates.”

Prior to her election to the board, Daines served as an associate professor of English and history at TC from 1989 to 2008 and attended TC as an undergraduate student during the mid-1960s.

Daines’ resignation leaves the Place 2 position on the TC board vacant. Trustees are expected to gather during a special called meeting later this month to consider an appointment to serve for the remainder of the term, which expires in 2022.