Texarkana College holds public hearing for proposed property tax increase

by: Jenna Jordan

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) A local college is asking for the public’s help funding some campus improvements.

Texarkana College is proposing a half-cent tax increase for Bowie County residents. Residents were invited to voice their opinions on the proposal Monday.

If the proposal passes, Texarkana College President Jason Smith said people with property valued at $100,000 would see about a $5 increase in taxes. School administrators said the money would be used to make the school more compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Those in attendance voiced support for the school, but some questioned the methods of raising the funds.

“If we don’t look toward the future and pay it forward, our community will not prosper and our quality of life will suffer,” said Dennis Lewis.

“I do think education is important, but I thought that it shouldn’t fall on the backs of taxpayers,” said Lance Cheatham.

Texarkana College is holding another public meeting 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 19 in the Truman Arnold Student Center.

The college’s board is set to vote on the tax proposal August 26.

