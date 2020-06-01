Texarkana airport down to one flight per day in June

TEXARKANA, (KTAL) – Starting next month, American Airlines will only provide one flight a day out of Texarkana Regional Airport.

The new schedule is set to take effect on June 4. The daily flight out of Texarkana is scheduled to take off around 11:30 a.m. and return daily at 7:30 p.m.

However, the airport’s director said the move is only temporary, and that the airline will bump its flights back up to three per day starting July 6. Director Paul Mehrlich said they’ll use the slow time to speed up construction projects as they prepare for a new terminal.

“Right now we are working on a taxiway that’s gonna connect to the new terminal, and that has to connect to the runway, and anytime that we do work there we have to close the runway down. It was all going to be night work. But, because we’re going to be having less flights, it allows us a longer period of time and we’re able to get that done earlier,” Mehrlich said. The new terminal could open as soon as 2023.

Mehrlich praised airport staff for picking up extra work after the facility had to lay off four employees due to the effects of the pandemic. He hoped to re-post an open firefighter position in June.