Texarkana activists continue efforts to remove Confederate statue

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The push to remove a Confederate statue in Texarkana continues.

The Confederate Mothers Monument stands on State Line Road in Texarkana, just inside the Texas line. The marble monument, dedicated in 1918, is thought to be the only Confederate monument to include a woman in Texas.

Leaders of the local Black Lives Matter group and Unite to Fight gave a presentation to the Texarkana City Council on what they call the “hidden Black history” in the Texarkana area.

bess gamble-wilson opposes confederate statue

“One thing that they did learn tonight was that there was a Black Choctow Native American who not only donated the land that many have benefited from in Highland Park and its historical district of Highland Park, but that that was my ancestor,” said Bess Gamble-Wilson, who opposes the statue.

Black Lives Matter Texarkana has created a petition to gather signatures of those who want the statue taken down.

The petition has over 2,000 signatures so far. Only residents of Texarkana can sign.

BLM says it doesn’t want the statue destroyed, just moved to a museum.