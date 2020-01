HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 18: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans celebrates a play in the second quarter of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, New York (KETK) – Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is trading cleats for comedy.

Well, maybe not permanently, but the defensive end will be on Saturday Night Live the night before the Super Bowl.

Watts is hosting February 1, and country music star Luke Combs will be musical guest.

Watch Watts here on NBC, Saturday, February 1, at 10:30 p.m.