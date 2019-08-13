Texans asked to reduce electrical usage, ERCOT issues conservation notice

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has asked all Texans to limit and reduce their electric use during peak demand hours of 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

With temperatures reaching into the upper 90’s, ERCOT has noticed an increased demand in electricity across Texas.

“This is an issue of supply and demand. While Oncor’s transmission and distribution infrastructure is prepared to handle the increased load, there may not be enough current supply of generation to meet the current demand for electricity,” said Connie Piloto, Oncor Director of Communications. “We are echoing ERCOT’s call for conservation, asking all of our customers to help conserve electricity for the next several hours.”

Conservation steps to take:

Set thermostat two to three degrees higher from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and higher when no one is home

If home, use fans to feel cooler

Set pool pumps to run early mornings or overnight; shut off from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances

Avoid using large appliances during peak demand hours

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible

Large customers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

ERCOT will notify customers once the conservation notice has been lifted.

For more information and energy-saving tips, visit thewire.oncor.com.