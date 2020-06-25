Tennessee authorities investigating homicide with Texas ties

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KETK) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for information in connection to a homicide with Texas ties.

According to TBI, Jeffery Rogers, 60, of Arlington was arrested Wednesday in Fort Worth on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. His bond has been set at $1 million and he is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

The investigation began with the discovery Saturday night of a woman’s body in a plastic container found floating in Kentucky Lake just north of the Tennessee state line.

After an autopsy, the Kentucky state medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

On Thursday, TBI identified the victim as Traci Leigh Jones, 41, also of Arlington.

According to authorities, Rogers used a boat rented in Paris, Texas, to dispose of the body in the lake.

Investigators say Rogers drove from Texas into Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky on Wednesday, June 17, in a 2017 white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a camper top over the truck bed, Texas license plate LFJ-7985.

He drove I-30 through Texas into Arkansas then took I-40 into Tennessee before driving into Kentucky. A female, who was not the victim, was riding with him.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Rogers or his vehicle along the route to contact them in order to provide more information that might help with the investigation.

Video surveillance footage shows Rogers wearing a green t-shirt with the Star Wars character Yoda on the front and shorts. He also has a longer piece of hair in the back, commonly called a rat tail.

Anyone who saw him or who has information about this case is urged to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.