Teen dead, 4 others taken to hospital after crash involving Angelina Co. Sheriff’s car

The Texas Department is investigating a fatal Angelina County crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. 69, just north of Zavalla.

Officials say the driver of a car, now identified as Tyler Duke, 17, of Lufkin, attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone.

That’s when he struck an Angelina County Sheriff’s Department patrol car head-on.

Duke was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passengers have been identified as Charity Lawson, 20,and Faith Lawson, 16, both of Orange. A one-year-old girl was also in the back seat.

She was properly secured in a car seat, but was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, along with both Lawson girls.

The driver of the patrol car has been identified as Stacy Seymore, 51, of Wells. Seymore has flown to a Beaumont hospital for treatment.

