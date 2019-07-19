TECH TALKER: How much is the average family spending on school supplies this year?

Though you might be in the midst of your summer vacation, back of school is top of mind for many!

The average household spending for back to school is hitting record heights, with a big chunk of that going towards tech.

Parents are starting earlier this year too, driven by retailers pushing mid-summer online sales and campaigns.

Crystal Davis has three kids and is among other shoppers, set to spend a record amount on back to school, according to the National Retail Federation:

“Consumers are going to spend about $1,673 dollars this year, that’s about 3% higher than last year,” said Mark Matthews with the National Retail Federation.

That breaks down to almost $700 on average for K – 12, and nearly $1,000 for back to college.

The retail services company expects parents to shell out a record $3.6 billion on tech, like smartphones, wearables and data plans.

Household spending on those items beating out computers for the first time ever.

Retailers are racing to lure in shoppers with early campaigns.

Amazon getting ahead of the competition, by starting to launch storefronts in mid-June.

“Because of Prime Day, the back to school season started to shift earlier and earlier,” said Julie Law of Amazon.

Over the 48-hour sale this week, Amazon said it topped more than 100,000 purchases for both lunchboxes and laptops.

“Almost 50% of people saying that they are shopping based on promotions,” said Matthews.

While about half have gotten an early start, the other half say they are waiting to try to find a better deal.