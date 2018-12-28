Teachers and public education employees are quitting at record levels

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal , citing labor department data.

The Journal reports that public education workers left their jobs at an average rate of 83 per 10,000 per month through October of this year.

But they're still more dedicated to their positions and their students than most. So far this year, American workers left their positions at a rate of 231 per 10,000, or nearly four-times the rate at which teachers left their positions.

According to the paper, that's the fastest rate ever recorded since the labor department began tracking the numbers in 2011. It's also nearly double the 48 per 10,000 educators who quit their positions in 2009.

One reason for the trend, unemployment is down, so some teachers are looking for better-paying jobs.