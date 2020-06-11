TEA providing PPE to schools for upcoming school year

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – East Texas school districts will be among those receiving personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Texas Education Agency to help ensure a safe reopening for the 2020-2021 school year.

TEA received the equipment in collaboration with the Governor’s Strike Force and the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

According to TEA, the PPE should arrive between mid-July and August.

The agency said PPE will be allotted on a per-pupil, per-district basis as calculated using 2019-2020 student and on-campus staff counts. On-campus staff includes teachers, administrators,

paraprofessionals, and auxiliary staff.

The statewide procurement includes:

PPE Item Amount Procured For Whom Current Status Disposable masks 50,000,000 Students and staff Ordered Gloves 10,000,000 Staff Ordered Thermometers

(infrared and no-contact) 40,000 Students and staff Ordered Hand Sanitizer 500,000 gallons Students and staff Ordered Reusable masks 12,500,000 Students and staff Tentative Face Shields TBD Students and staff Tentative Desk Dividers TBD Students Tentative Information from TEA website

East Texas school districts will receive PPE in the following amounts:

Tyler ISD – 164,448 disposable masks, 71,176 gloves, 135 thermometers, and 1,691 gallons of hand sanitizer

Lindale ISD – 38,800 disposable masks, 19,003 gloves, 31 thermometers, and 399 gallons of hand sanitizer

Longview ISD – 77,464 disposable masks, 34,348 gloves, 63 thermometers, 797 gallons of hand sanitizer

Canton ISD – 19,576 disposable masks, 7,688 gloves, 16 thermometers, and 201 gallons of hand sanitizer

Palestine ISD – 31,512 disposable masks, 15,593 gloves, 25 thermometers, 325 gallons of hand sanitizer

Lufkin ISD – 72,608 disposable masks, 37,417 gloves, 59 thermometers, 747 gallons of hand sanitizer

Jacksonville ISD – 45,984 disposable masks, 23,870 gloves, 37 thermometers, 473 gallons of hand sanitizer

Gladewater ISD – 17,072 disposable masks, 9,269 gloves, 14 thermometers, 175 gallons of hand sanitizer

Nacogdoches ISD – 57,096 disposable masks, 28,644 gloves, 46 thermometers, 587 gallons of hand sanitizer

To see what other school districts in East Texas are receiving, see the TEA spreadsheet here. Districts are arranged by TEA regions.