TEA announces new tracking system to monitor, report COVID-19 cases in Texas schools

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Education Agency has announced a new tracking system to monitor and report confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas schools.

The system is a collaboration with the Department of State Health Services, TEA announced on Twitter.

School systems report COVID-19 cases to DSHS, and DSHS will publicly report data on COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in schools starting in September.

“Data on the number of cases in schools is of paramount interest to parents, students, teachers, staff, public health experts, policymakers, and the larger community,” the announcement said.

“This information will be submitted to DSHS any time there is a positive case in a campus community. TEA is collaborating with superintendents on the reporting process and will finalize it in the coming days. As a result, it is important to note that this data collection effort will be updated based ob the input received from Texas school districts,” TEA said.

“Having this knowledge and being able to publicly share the accumulated case totals from schools in a single place covering the entire state of Texas will help us to further support the health and safety of all Texans,” the announcement said.