KATY, Texas (KETK/Southland Conference) - If you were hoping to see the SFA men or Women go after an NCAA tournament ticket this weekend. You won't be able to do it in person.

The Southland Conference has announced it will limit attendance beginning Thursday morning at the 2020 Hercules Tires Southland Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments at the Leonard E. Merrell Center, due to precautions related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.