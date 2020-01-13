Tax season: maximize next year’s refund

Breaking News
(VOD) Last year’s tax season saw lots of disappointment over refunds.

“People got surprised by their refunds. They weren’t as big as they thought they were going to be,” says H&R Block Chief Tax Officer Kathy Pickering.

Many people had not adjusted their withholdings in light of the federal tax cut act.

Tax experts say if you still haven’t done so, you should consider changing your withholdings on your W4, especially if you’re expecting big changes in 2020.

“Things like having a baby or buying a house will change your tax situation,” Pickering explains.

