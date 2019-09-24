Tatum ISD grandmother organizes protest amid dress code controversy

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – After two families claimed the Tatum ISD school dress code discriminates against African American children, one family is threatening legal action against the school district.

Randi Woodley, the grandmother of Michael Trimble, also known as Tink, hired attorney Wauken McCoy.

Woodley is organizing a protest Friday outside the Tatum ISD administration building at 7:30 a.m., where community members and supporters will carry signs letting the school know this is not a fight they plan on loosing.

💙💙VILLAGE, WE WILL BE HOLDING A CIVIL RIGHTS PROTEST ON FRIDAY IN FRONT OF THE ADMINISTRATION BUILDING 510 CRYSTAL FARMS ROAD @7:30 AM…THOSE THAT CAN ATTEND PLEASE HELP ME MARCH 💙💙 Posted by Randi Hogan Woodley on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Kambry Cox, mother of Kellen is also threatening a lawsuit

Woodley’s grandson was originally told that his hair did not follow Tatum ISD dress code and was given three options.

“He told me that I could either cut it, braid it and pin it up, or put my grandson in a dress and send him to school, and when prompted my grandson must say he’s a girl,” said Woodley.

Tatum ISD held a special meeting days later where they disputed the claims.

“Recently, social media claims have been made that Tatum ISD’s hair code is racially discriminatory and that District administration suggested a student identify as the opposite sex for purposes of limiting the applicability of that policy. The District vehemently denies these claims,” a press release from Tatum ISD said.

The attorney believes this is a fight he believes they can win and has given the district until Thursday to come up with a solution.

