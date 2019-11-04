Tatum ISD denies boys were expelled because of hair

**This is a clarification to a story originally published on October 28**

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – An attorney hired by Tatum ISD says the school district has not expelled two boys, whose hair has been the subject of a dispute since September.

“The students were not expelled. Further, Board members did not decide that the students would not be allowed to come back unless they cut their hair,” said Heather Castillo, who represents the district, to KETK News in a written statement.

The school district contradicts claims by relatives of Michael Trimble and Kellan Cox, including Trimble’s grandmother, Randi Woodley.

She was recently arrested by Tatum Police on charges of perjury and abandoning a child with no intent to return.

Waukeen McCoy, who represents Trimble, Cox and their families, responded to Castillo’s statement.

He disagrees with the way Tatum ISD describes the situation.

“Contrary to Tatum ISD, Michael Trimble and Kellan Cox were expelled from Tatum ISD. Tatum has coined the expulsion as “un-enrollment”, however, the students are not allowed to be on campus and no documents have been given to the Guardians from Tatum ISD regarding them being “un-enrolled”.

For Michael, he is enrolled in the head start program from Region 7and they have not “un-enrolled” him.

Woodley claims that she was told to cut Trimble’s hair or to “put him in a dress” and refer to him as a girl.

She has refused to cut his hair and has promised legal action against the school district.

Tatum ISD has called the claims “baseless” and has refuted all claims that the dress code is discriminatory.