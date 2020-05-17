Tattoo shop owners frustrated with lack of opening date

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Tattoo shop owners are growing frustrated with not being allowed to open.

Governor Greg Abbott’s May 6 executive order detailing which businesses can reopen and when gives no date for tattoo shops and includes them under establishments “people shall avoid,” along with bars, bowling alleys, massage providers, water parks, and “sexually oriented businesses.”

Yet the order allowed hair and nail salons to open as of May 8 and will allow gyms to reopen Monday.

One tattoo shop owner in Texarkana says his business has always taken precautions, like sanitizing and social distancing before the pandemic started.

“I mean, we plan on following the same guidelines as the barber shops and nail salons are now,” said Thomas Wester, owner of Texarkana Ink. “We have to wear masks and gloves. I mean, we do that on a daily basis anyway, so I don’t see any reason why it’d be any different. Our rooms are separated six feet apart if not completely closed off from anybody else.”

Tattoo shops across the state have been closed since March.