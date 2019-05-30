Target recalls 90,000 USB chargers due to fire hazard

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TYLER, TX (KETK) - Target is recalling around 90,000 chargers for a potential fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

It is the "heydey" three-foot long chargers that are being recalled due to the metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the wall plugs while charging.

Targets has received 14 reports of cables smoking or sparking, according to the CPSC. Two customers have received burns as a result.

The recalled products were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at target.com from June 2018 through January 2019 for about $15.

The product has model number 080 08 8261 printed on the side of the packaging.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and return the recalled cable to any Target store for a full refund, according to the CPSC notice.