Target issues recall on USB charging cables

90,000 ‘Heyday’ charging cables recalled due to shock and fire hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Hazard, the metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging.

Target has received reports of 14 cables smoking and sparking, including two reports of finger burns from consumers.

The cables have been sold at Target between June 2018 and January 2019 online and in-store.

The cable can be returned for a full refund at any Target store.