Target, CVS join list of national retailers to require face masks in stores

A view of the Target store in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Target is closing their stores at 9 p.m. daily to give employees time to replenish and deep clean the stores for shopper amid the coronavirus outbreak. Target also announced it will limit the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Target and CVS have joined the growing list of national retailers to require customers to wear face masks in their stores.

CVS tweeted Thursday that its requirement would go into effect Monday.

News | With the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, we're joining others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of our stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20. #COVID19 — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) July 16, 2020

“Since the pandemic began, we’ve done everything we can to keep people safe and healthy,” the company said on its website. “This includes requiring that store employees wear face coverings and encouraging our customers to do so as well. In any community with state or local laws mandating the use of face coverings, we’ve made that very clear through signage and other reminders.

“With the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, we’re joining others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of our stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20. To be clear, we’re not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer. What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering.”

Target’s requirement will take effect August 1 and excludes those with underlying medical conditions and young children.

“This builds on the more than 80% of our stores that already require guests to wear face coverings due to local and state regulations,” it said.

For shoppers who do not have masks, Target says stores will provide disposable masks at store entrances.

The announcements came a day after Walmart, Kroger and Kohl’s said that masks would be mandatory in all their stores and the National Retail Federation, the main lobbying group for the industry, called on retailers to require masks for customers.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, retailers of all sizes have been on the front lines safely serving customers and supporting their communities. Stores are private businesses that can adopt policies permitted by law for the health and safety of their associates and their customers. Shopping in a store is a privilege, not a right. If a customer refuses to adhere to store policies, they are putting employees and other customers at undue risk.” National retail Foundation

Best Buy announced Tuesday that it will require customers to wear masks.