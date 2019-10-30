TAKE A LOOK: Tyler high schools are on their way to brand new

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – You’ve probably noticed some big changes across Tyler high school campuses. There is ongoing construction to build brand new facilities for Tyler students.

We have your inside look at where the projects stand right now.

Unfinished stairs, empty hallways, and buildings full of construction workers will soon be filled with students. They will be crowding stairwells, cheering their team on in brand new gyms, and having their meals prepared in a fresh, updated kitchen. They will be filing into state-of-the-art classrooms to learn, be creative, and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Brady Beddingfield, John Tyler’s project manager, says the work being done at John Tyler was a joint effort that he thinks will really pay off for future students.

“It’s been a major team effort, from administrators, to architects and engineers and construction people. It’s been a successful endeavor so far and we know that at the end of the project, we’re all going to be proud of it,” said Beddingfield.

Project manager Cherie Jones says it’s been fun to watch the new Robert E. Lee go up.

“It’s just amazing when you have everything on plans and then you actually see it come to life, that’s one of the things that I love about project management, it’s just being able to take a vision and then bring it to life,” said Jones.

Both projects have been split into phases, with the majority of the projects are planned to be completed no later than 2020.