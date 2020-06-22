TABC suspends licence for Longview bar after violating capacity limit, social distancing orders

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended the license for a Longview bar due to failing COVID-19 protocols, according to a press release.

The Electric Cowboy violated Gov. Abbott and the TABC’s order of 50% capacity limit along with social distancing of six feet between groups.

“These violations represent a very small number of the 3,500 licensed businesses inspected by TABC since the beginning of May,” TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said. “A large majority of business owners are showing their commitment to keeping customers and employees safe, and we’re grateful for all of their hard work. TABC is committed to assisting the industry as we all work for a safe Texas.”

The business license has been suspended for 30 days. This comes just one month after bars were allowed to reopen on May 22.

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “I’m incredibly proud of all the TABC employees working to ensure Texas bars and restaurants are able to operate safely. Our goal from the start has been to educate business owners about the requirements of the Governor’s executive order, and our Enforcement, Legal and Communications teams have done outstanding work to keep the industry and the public informed on ways to stay safe while helping to reopen the Texas economy.”