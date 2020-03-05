SWEPCO warning East Texans of scammers posing as utility representatives, demanding payment

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) is warning East Texans of a scam.

SWEPCO said it has received reports of individuals posing as SWEPCO representatives contacting East Texas customers and demanding immediate payment.

“These scammers are targeting small business owners, churches and other customers and threatening to disconnect service if immediate payment is not received,” said Michelle Marcotte, SWEPCO spokeswoman. “If you believe a scammer has contacted you, hang up the phone, immediately delete the email or shut the door. You can verify the status of your account by using the SWEPCO app, logging into swepco.com or calling us directly at 1-888-216-3523.”

SWEPCO said its employees do not call customers demanding immediate payment or insist that customers should purchase a pre-paid debit/cash card to pay a bill.

Scammers use phone, in-person, and online tactics. They typically threaten disconnection of electric service and demand immediate payment or insist that customers purchase a prepaid debit/cash card, such as a Green Dot card, and ask for the card’s number, granting the scammer instant access to the card’s funds.

If someone approaches you in person, ask to see an ID badge. SWEPCO personnel should be wearing appropriate company logo shirts, hard hats or ball caps. Look for a SWEPCO truck parked outside.

You can verify callers or visitors claiming to be from SWEPCO by calling the customer service line at 1-888-216-3523. If you ever feel you are in physical danger, call 911.