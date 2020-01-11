Swepco estimates power will be restored in Longview, Kilgore by Saturday night

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Swepco is estimating that it will have power restored to Longview and Kilgore area customers by Saturday night.

Some 900 customers in Longview and 600 customers in Kilgore are still without power after storms that swept through East Texas late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Swepco estimates that power will be restored to Kilgore customers by 9 p.m. and to Longview customers by 10 p.m.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the provider said, power had been restored to more than half of the 29,300 customers in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas who lost electricity during the storms.

“As of 3 p.m. Saturday, approximately 12,500 customers remained without power. SWEPCO is working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to about 9,800 customers in Louisiana and 2,700 customers in Texas,” the provider said on its website. “Power is expected to be restored to all Arkansas customers by 4 p.m. today.”

Swepco also is urging customers to report any downed power poles or lines.

“No matter how harmless a wire looks, never touch it, or go near it. It could be energized,” said Tony Rash, SWEPCO’s safety & health manager. “Stay away and keep others away, especially children and pets.”

To report downed lines or poles, call 1-888-218-3919.