SWEPCO brings live theater to East Texas schools with important safety message

SHREVEPORT, La., (KTAL) – Thousands of elementary school students across Texas and Louisiana will participate in an interactive theatre show highlighting electrical safety in March.

The National Theatre for Children will present The Safety Circus to more than 5,800 students at 20 elementary schools from March 9 to 20.

Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) sponsors the performances that teach students where electricity is made, its uses, how to identify dangerous electrical situations and stay safe around electricity.

“Teaching students to be safe around power lines and other potential hazards has always been one of our most crucial messages. These shows are an excellent way to deliver that message.” Carey Sullivan, director of Corporate Communications at SWEPCO

Last year, 15,660 students in 50 schools across Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas experienced 73 live theater presentations as part of the NTC and SWEPCO collaboration.

“Working together, SWEPCO and NTC make it possible for local students to see this program and learn about electrical safety in a fun way that will help students remember how to play it safe around electricity,” Sullivan said.

Scheduled to host shows in March are:

Carthage Primary School, Carthage, Texas 9 a.m. & 9:40 a.m. March 10

FL Moffett Primary School, Center, Texas 1:30 p.m. March 10

Gladewater Primary, Gladewater, Texas 2:30 p.m. March 17

