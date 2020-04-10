SWEET SERVICE: Mount Pleasant shop switches from making candy to medical face shields

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – One East Texas businesses is adapting to the new norm in response to the rising COVID-19 cases in our area.

Sweet Shop USA in Mount Pleasant has decided to switch from making chocolate to plastic face shields.

They’ll be used at hospitals for medical professionals, some being sent all the way to New York and Seattle.

We asked them why they made the decision to switch.

angie moss vp of sales

“Clearly we were concerned about our employees, but also our doctor friends and nurses that were on the front line,” said Angie Moss, vice president of sales. “Our chocolate sales sort of tapered off when all of the big retailers closed, and so, we were like, okay what can we do.”

The company started making these shields after several of their retailers were deemed unessential.

There is no word as yet on when they’ll go back to making chocolate.