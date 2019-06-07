Suspicious car leads to drug arrest in Henderson County

On Thursday, Henderson County Sheriff’s office received a call about a suspicious car in the Parkside Shores subdivision just south of Chandler around 3 pm.

Deputies arrived they noticed the car which was occupied by Shelby Wayne McGahey and another female. After searching both the car and the driver deputies discovered that McGahey was in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

McGahey was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he is currently awaiting arraignment.

This story is developing, check back for updates.