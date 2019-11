This undated photo provided by the Hunt County (Texas) Sheriff’s office shows Brandon Ray Gonzales. Gonzales, of Greenville, Texas, was arrested Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, and charged with capital murder of multiple persons in a shooting an off-campus college party that killed two people and injuring 12 others. (Hunt County Sheriff’s office via AP)

GREENVILLE, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has asked that Brandon Gonzales be released from lack of evidence of the Greenville Shooting that killed two and injured 12.

The Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 903-408-6800, or to remain anonymous you may contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.