SURVEY: What food do people like/dislike for Thanksgiving?

(CNN) – A new survey reveals the least popular items at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

First off, the online Harris poll of more than two-thousand adults found 68% of Americans secretly dislike a classic Thanksgiving food — yet they eat it anyway out of tradition.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • 29% of people dislike canned cranberry sauce but reluctantly eat it anyway
  • 24% do the same for green bean casserole
  • 22% eat sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole even though they don’t like it
  • 21% eat pumpkin pie but don’t enjoy it
  • 19% don’t even like turkey, but eat it anyway

