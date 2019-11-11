SURVEY: What food do people like/dislike for Thanksgiving?

(CNN) – A new survey reveals the least popular items at the Thanksgiving dinner table.
First off, the online Harris poll of more than two-thousand adults found 68% of Americans secretly dislike a classic Thanksgiving food — yet they eat it anyway out of tradition.
Here’s the breakdown:
- 29% of people dislike canned cranberry sauce but reluctantly eat it anyway
- 24% do the same for green bean casserole
- 22% eat sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole even though they don’t like it
- 21% eat pumpkin pie but don’t enjoy it
- 19% don’t even like turkey, but eat it anyway