Support still strong for family of slain Panola County deputy

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Support continues to pour in for the family of a Panola County deputy killed in the line of duty on the last day of 2019.

The 100 Club of East Texas recently presented funds it had collected to the wife and children of Deputy Christopher Dickerson.

The 100 Club is a non-profit organization that provides financial support to the dependents of law enforcement officers, firefighters, jailers, detention officers and prison guards who are killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty in 20 counties in East Texas.

The family got another boost when Texas Longhorn Keontay Ingram, a former Carthage Bulldog, stopped by Libby Elementary School in Carthage to visit Deputy Dickerson’s daughter Kensley.

The school posted a photo of the visit on Facebook.