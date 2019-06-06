Superheroes bring smiles to patients at children’s hospital

Patients at the Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis got a surprise visit from some of their favorite superhero characters.

Black Panther and Iron Man were among the crew who stopped by.

They cleaned the windows outside of the sibling play area at the hospital where the children were inside making superhero themed creations with their families.

The visit turned out to be a big hit.

Some of the children got up and waved at the heroes, or came in for a closer look.

The goal was to bring a few smiles to the kids who have been through so much.