Sulphur Springs woman killed, Bullard man injured in motorcycle crash

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Sulphur Springs woman was killed and a Bullard man injured in a Friday afternoon motorcycle crash.

According to DPS, the crash happened on Wood County Road 1970 about four miles southwest of Yantis.

DPS said Leslie Gail Glover, 42, of Sulpher Springs and her passenger, Aaron Grant Turner, 44, of Bullard were riding south on CR-1970 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when, for an unknown reason, Glover lost control of the bike.

The motorcycle veered to the left and right before going into a skid on its side and ejecting Glover and Turner.

Glover died at the scene and Turner was taken to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition.